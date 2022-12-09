Ed Weddle
Service:   Funeral Service
Name:  Ed Weddle
Pronunciation: 
Age:   69
From:   Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sunday, December 11, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location:   Hann Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location:  Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:  Sunday, December 11, 2022
Visitation Start:   12:00 PM
Visitation End:  2:00 PM
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Private Family Inurnment
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

