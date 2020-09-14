|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Edwin L. Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Lincoln, NE
|Previous:
|Glenwood, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Family & Military Honor Guard Request
|The family is requesting to please wear a mask at the Celebration of Life and the Graveside. Thank You.
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hearts United for Animals in Auburn, NE at www.hua.org
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Cemetery:
|East Liberty Cemetery, Malvern, Ia
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Edwin Johnson,96 of Lincoln, NE formerly of Glenwood, IA
Peterson Mortuary--Glenwood
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.