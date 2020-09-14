Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Edwin L. Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Lincoln, NE
Previous:Glenwood, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, September 26, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:N/A
Family & Military Honor Guard RequestThe family is requesting to please wear a mask at the Celebration of Life and the Graveside. Thank You.
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hearts United for Animals in Auburn, NE at www.hua.org
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Cemetery:East Liberty Cemetery, Malvern, Ia
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

