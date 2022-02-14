Ed Staples
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Ed Staples
Age:  83
From:  Mound City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Thurs, Feb 17, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Mound City United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:  Mound City United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:  Thurs, Feb 17, 2022
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:00 am
Memorials: American Diabetes Association or charity of donor's choice
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri
