|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Ed Staples
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thurs, Feb 17, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Mound City United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Mound City United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thurs, Feb 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|11:00 am
|Memorials:
|American Diabetes Association or charity of donor's choice
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Edwin Staples, 83, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
