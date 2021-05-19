Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.