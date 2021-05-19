Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Effie Lee Boggess
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Villisca, IA
Previous:Clarinda, IA
Day and Date:Friday, May 28, 2021
Time:10 am
Location:Villisca United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Villisca United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, May 27, 2021
Visitation Start:5 pm
Visitation End:7 pm
Memorials:Page County 4-H Foundation or Villisca United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

