|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Effie Lee Boggess
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Villisca, IA
|Previous:
|Clarinda, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Villisca United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Villisca United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5 pm
|Visitation End:
|7 pm
|Memorials:
|Page County 4-H Foundation or Villisca United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Effie L. Boggess, 93, Villisca, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.