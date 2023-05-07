Service: Pending
Name: Elaine Murphy
Age:80 
From: Braddyville, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Elaine passed away early Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Heartland Regional Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

