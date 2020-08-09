Elden J. Heuer
Buy Now
Service: Funeral
Name: Elden J. Heuer
Pronunciation: Higher
Age: 93
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Time: 10 AM
Location: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com