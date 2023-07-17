|Service:
|Memorial Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Eldon Bose
|Pronunciation:
|Bo-zz (long O)
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday ~ July 21, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church, Lenox Public Library or Lenox Ambulance. The family plans to make a donation in his memory to the Cocopah RV and Golf Resort Doggie Patch.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private family North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, IA
|Notes:
Eldon passed away early Friday morning at his home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Eldon Bose, 83 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
