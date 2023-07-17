Eldon Bose
Service:Memorial Celebration of Life
Name:Eldon Bose
Pronunciation:Bo-zz  (long O)
Age:83
From:Lenox, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday ~ July 21, 2023
Time:2:00 PM
Location:United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church, Lenox Public Library or Lenox Ambulance. The family plans to make a donation in his memory to the Cocopah RV and Golf Resort Doggie Patch.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Private family North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, IA
Eldon passed away early Friday morning at his home.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

