|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Eldon Gammell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 12, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Spirit Catholic Church ~ Creston
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers, memorials are to be established in St. Malachy School, Calvary Cemetery or EveryStep Health Services
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Cemetery:
|Calvary Cemetery ~ Creston, Iowa
|Notes:
Open visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Powers Funeral Home in Creston.
A vigil service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and time of sharing to follow at Powers Funeral Home in Creston.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/
Eldon Gammell, 84, of Creston, Iowa
Powers Funeral Home
