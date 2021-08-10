Eldon Gammell
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Eldon Gammell
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Holy Spirit Catholic Church ~ Creston
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers, memorials are to be established in St. Malachy School, Calvary Cemetery or EveryStep Health Services
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery ~ Creston, Iowa
Notes:

Open visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Powers Funeral Home in Creston.

A vigil service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and time of sharing to follow at Powers Funeral Home in Creston.

Online condolences may be left at http://www.powersfh.com/

