Eldred R. Reinert, 88 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Eldred R. Reinert
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 21, 2023
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, IA 51534
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.