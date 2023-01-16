|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Eldred R. Reinert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 21, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 21, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 2nd St. Glenwood, IA 51534
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Eldred R. Reinert, 88 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
