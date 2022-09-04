ServiceFuneral Service
Name:Eleanor Kay Tietz
Pronunciation: Teets
Age: 83
From:

Griswold, Iowa

Previous: 
Day and Date:  Thursday, September 8, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: St. John's United Church of Christ south of Lyman, Iowa
Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Visitation Start:

 5:00 P.M.

Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials:Preferred to the family for a later designation 
Funeral Home:

 Rieken Duhn Funeral Home

Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery south of Lyman
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

