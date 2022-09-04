|Service
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Eleanor Kay Tietz
|Pronunciation:
|Teets
|Age:
|83
|From:
Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 8, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. John's United Church of Christ south of Lyman, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Visitation Start:
5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Preferred to the family for a later designation
|Funeral Home:
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Cemetery south of Lyman
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
