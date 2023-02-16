Elizabeth DeKay
Service:Private Celebration of Life
Name:Elizabeth Ann DeKay
Pronunciation: 
Age:104
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

In keeping with her love of the local library, please honor her life with a donation to the Atlantic Public Library.  Elizabeth Ann was a member of the library board for many years, and the library was a central part of her life. 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Elizabeth Ann DeKay, 104, life-long Atlantic resident, passed peacefully in her sleep at Heritage House on February 8.

 Roland Funeral Service is caring for Elizabeth's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.