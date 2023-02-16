|Service:
|Elizabeth Ann DeKay
|104
|Atlantic
In keeping with her love of the local library, please honor her life with a donation to the Atlantic Public Library. Elizabeth Ann was a member of the library board for many years, and the library was a central part of her life.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Elizabeth Ann DeKay, 104, life-long Atlantic resident, passed peacefully in her sleep at Heritage House on February 8.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Elizabeth's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
