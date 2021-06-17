|Service:
|Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Elizabeth "Beth" McGargill
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Bayfield, Colorado
|Previous:
|Imogene, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene
|Notes:
Beth passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Colorado.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
