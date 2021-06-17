McGargill, Beth
Service:Memorial Mass 
Name:Elizabeth "Beth" McGargill
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Bayfield, Colorado
Previous:Imogene, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene
Notes:

Beth passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Colorado.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.