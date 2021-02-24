Elizabeth Jensen
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Elizabeth "Bette" Jensen
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Holy Sepulchre Cemetery - Plattsmouth, NE
Notes:

Bette passed away February 17, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

