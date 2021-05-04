Service:Funeral Service
Name:Elizabeth "Betty" Miller 
Age:86 
From:Red Oak, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 8, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:First Christian Church, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 7, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:First Christian Church or Tuesday Girls 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

