Elizabeth Brokaw
Service:Funeral
Name:Elizabeth Brokaw
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday ~ May 9, 2022
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Area Bible Fellowship Church in Clearfield, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday ~ May 8, 2022
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:5:00 PM and again Monday at the church with the family greeting friends from 9 AM until service time.
Memorials:May be given in her name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fariview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa at 1:00 PM
Notes:

Elizabeth passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

