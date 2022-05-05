|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Elizabeth Brokaw
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday ~ May 9, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Area Bible Fellowship Church in Clearfield, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday ~ May 8, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM and again Monday at the church with the family greeting friends from 9 AM until service time.
|Memorials:
|May be given in her name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fariview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa at 1:00 PM
|Notes:
Elizabeth passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Elizabeth Brokaw, age 92, of Lenox
Ritchie Funeral Home
