Ella Mae McGinness
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Ella Mae McGinness
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Oak Park Heights, Minnesota
Previous: Maryville, Missouri
Day and Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Time: 1:00pm
Location:Price Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Price Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January, 28, 2023
Visitation Start: 11:00am
Visitation End: 1:00pm
Memorials: Compassionate Friends, Allzheimers Association or the American Heart Association.
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
Notes: 

