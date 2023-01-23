|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Ella Mae McGinness
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Oak Park Heights, Minnesota
|Previous:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 28, 2023
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January, 28, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|11:00am
|Visitation End:
|1:00pm
|Memorials:
|Compassionate Friends, Allzheimers Association or the American Heart Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
|Notes:
Ella Mae McGinness, 90, formerly of Maryville, MO
Price Funeral Home
