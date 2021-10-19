Ella Mae Shipley
Service:Memorial 
Name:Ella Mae (Kerns) Shipley
Pronunciation: 
Age:92 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Elmo, MO 
Day and Date:Sunday, October 24, 2021 
Time:3:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation in planned. 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Elmo Cemetery, Elmo, MO
Notes:Ella Mae passed away on September 16, 2021, at a care center in Maryville.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

