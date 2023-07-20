|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Ella Martin
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 24, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Randolph Cemetery - Randolph, IA
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/657803/ella-martin/
Ella Martin, 67, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
