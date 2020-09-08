|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Ellen K. Walk
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00am
|Visitation End:
|10:30am
|Memorials:
|St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church or Catholic Charities
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
|Rosary 10:30am Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Gregorys
Ellen K. Walk
Price Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.