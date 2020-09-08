Service: Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Ellen K. Walk
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Kansas City, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, September 11, 2020
Time: 11:00am
Location: St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location: St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 11, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00am
Visitation End: 10:30am
Memorials: St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church or Catholic Charities
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: Rosary 10:30am Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Gregorys

