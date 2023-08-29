|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral Service
|Name:
|Ellianna "Elli" M. Rieber
|Pronunciation:
|Ellie Re-ber
|Age:
|22
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Faith Lutheran Church ~ Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family or People 4 Paws
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah & Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Burial at a later date:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Ellianna passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. She is the daughter of Jason and Tina (Spears) Rieber. There will be visitation with the family prior to the funeral service on Saturday morning, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Wabash Memorial Chapel.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Ellianna "Elli" M. Rieber, 22 of Griswold, Iowa
Wabash Memorial Chapel
