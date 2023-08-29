Rieber, Elli
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral Service
Name:Ellianna "Elli" M. Rieber
Pronunciation:Ellie Re-ber 
Age:22
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Faith Lutheran Church ~ Griswold 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:May be directed to the family or People 4 Paws 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah & Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Burial at a later date:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Ellianna passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. She is the daughter of Jason and Tina (Spears) Rieber.  There will be visitation with the family prior to the funeral service on Saturday morning, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Wabash Memorial Chapel.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

