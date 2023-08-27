Service:Pending
Name:Ellianna M. Rieber
Pronunciation: 
Age:22
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah & Rieken-Dunn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Ellianna passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

