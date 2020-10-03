Ellie Baucom
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Ellie Baucom
Pronunciation: 
Age:2
From:Farragut, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 7
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Gude Mortuary ~ Nebraska City, NE
Visitation Location:Gude Mortuary ~ Nebraska City, NE
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 6
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:A memorial fund is being established
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Cemetery:n/a
 Ellie passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

