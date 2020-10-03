Ellie Baucom
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Ellie Baucom
Pronunciation: 
Age: 2 yrs ~ 5 months ~ 27 days
From: Farragut, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday; October 7
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City NE
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday; October 6
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: A memorial fund is being established
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Cemetery: n/a
 Ellie passed away on Saturday; Sept. 26, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

