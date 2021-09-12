Elma A. Semmons, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Elma A. Semmons
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 14, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Union Grove Cemetery - Rural Northboro, IA 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to Forest Park Manor - Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Union Grove Cemetery 
Notes:Elma passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.