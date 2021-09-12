Elma A. Semmons, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Elma A. Semmons
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 14, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Union Grove Cemetery - Rural Northboro, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to Forest Park Manor - Shenandoah
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Union Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
|Elma passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
