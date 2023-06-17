|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Elma Wilkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|101
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday - June 21, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday - June 20, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family
|Memorials:
|Tabor Volunteer Fire and Tabor Ambulance Association
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Elma Wilkins, 101 of Tabor, IA
Marshall Funeral Chapel
