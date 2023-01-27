Elmer Eugene Devine
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Elmer Eugene Devine
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Clearmont, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 30, 2023 
Time:10:00am 
Location:Burlington Junction United Methodist Church 
Visitation Location: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church 
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, January 30, 2023
Visitation Start: 9:30am
Visitation End: 10:00am
Memorials: Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House.
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.