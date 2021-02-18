Service:                                             Mass of Christian Burial
Name: Elmer Grashorn
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Falls City NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time:11 am
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church, Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church, Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Visitation Start: 5 pm
Visitation End: 7 pm with Rosary to follow
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.