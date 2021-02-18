|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Elmer Grashorn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Falls City NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 25, 2021
|Time:
|11 am
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church, Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church, Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 24, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5 pm
|Visitation End:
|7 pm with Rosary to follow
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Elmer H. Grashorn, 90, Clarinda, IA
