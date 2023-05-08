Elmer Helm
Service: Funeral
Name: Elmer Helm
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Elliott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time: 11 AM
Location: Elliott United Methodist Church-Elliott, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: Elliott United Methodist Church-Elliott, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.