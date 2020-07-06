|Service:
|Private Family Funeral Service
|Name:
|Elsie Fae Rhoades
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Public open visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. There is no scheduled family visitation.
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|United Methodist Church, Home Cemetery, or Tarkio Tech, Tarkio
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Elsie Fae Rhoades, 99, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.