Service: Private Family Funeral Service
Name: Elsie Fae Rhoades
Pronunciation: 
Age: 99
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020
Time: 
Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 10, 2020
Visitation Start:Public open visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Visitation End: 
Memorials: United Methodist Church, Home Cemetery, or Tarkio Tech, Tarkio 
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com