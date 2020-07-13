Elsie Tornholm
Service:Graveside 
Name:Elsie Tornholm 
Age:94 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, July 17 
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
Visitation Location:Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 16 
Visitation Start:9:00 AM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials my be directed to the First Covenant Church, Red Oak 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends will meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home on Friday by 10:00 a.m. for procession to the cemetery.