Elva Sharlene Casteel, 69, Clarinda, Iowa
Service:                                            Celebration of Life
Name:Sharlene Casteel
Age:69
From:Clarinda, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, February 27, 2021
Time:2pm to 4pm
Location:The Dugout
Memorials:In lieu of flowers the family is looking to establish a memorial flower garden
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Donations will be collected at the Dugout or you can donate via Go Fund Me at https://gofund.me/80f13972. All funds will be used for this memorial.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

