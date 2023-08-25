|Service:
|Memorial Visitation with Family Present
|Name:
|Elvin Breach
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Memorial Visitation with Family Present
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Private family burial will be at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
A Memorial Visitation with Family Present will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August, 30th, 2023, at Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic. Private family burial will be at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Elvin's family and his arrangements.
Elvin Breach, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
