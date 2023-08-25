Elvin Breach, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Memorial Visitation with Family Present
Name:Elvin Breach
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Time:5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Memorial Visitation with Family Present
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. 
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Private family burial will be at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Notes:

A Memorial Visitation with Family Present will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August, 30th, 2023, at Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic.  Private family burial will be at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Elvin’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.