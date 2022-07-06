Elwood Barnes
Service:   Funeral Service
Name:  Elwood Barnes
Pronunciation: 
Age:   101
From:   Cedar Falls, Iowa
Previous: Oxford, Missouri
Day and Date:  Saturday, July 9, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location:   Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   Worth Baptist Church, Worth, Missouri
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Grant City Cemetery
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

