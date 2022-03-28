Emily B. "Emmy" Bengtson, 93, of Farragut, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Emily B. "Emmy" Bengtson
Pronunciation:Banked - son
Age:93
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 1, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, March 31, 2022 
Open Visitation:11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Visitation w/Family5:00 to 7:00 PM
Memorials:Directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Private Interment:Utterback Cemetery - Riverton, Iowa
Notes:Emmy passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home in Farragut. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

