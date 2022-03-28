Emily B. "Emmy" Bengtson, 93, of Farragut, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Emily B. "Emmy" Bengtson
|Pronunciation:
|Banked - son
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 1, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Open Visitation:
|11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
|Visitation w/Family
|5:00 to 7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Private Interment:
|Utterback Cemetery - Riverton, Iowa
|Notes:
|Emmy passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home in Farragut. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30