Emily J. Rother
Service:Funeral 
Name:Emily Jennie (Martinez) Rother 
Pronunciation: 
Age:87 
From:Maitland, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 9, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 8, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Tri City Nutrition Center, Maitland, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
Cemetery:Maitland, MO Cemetery
Notes:www.bramfuneralhome.com

