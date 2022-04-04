Emma Walter, 97, Corning, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Emma Walter
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Corning
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 9, 2022
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Grace Baptist Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Grace Baptist Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, April 8, 2022
Visitation Start:Open Visitation, 4:00 - 7;00 P.M., 
Visitation End:Family receiving friends, 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Methodist Grove Cemetery
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Methodist Grove Cemtery
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

