|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Emmett C. Goos
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Time:
|12:00 PM
|Location:
|Zion Congregational Church Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Zion Congregational Church, Treynor, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Visitation
|10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|Memorials:
to the Zion Congregational Church
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Zion Congregational Church Cemetery, Treynor, Iowa
|Notes:
Please visit the funeral home's website for the full obituary.
