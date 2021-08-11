Emmett Goos
Buy Now
Service:Graveside 
Name:Emmett C. Goos
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 14, 2021
Time:12:00 PM
Location:Zion Congregational Church Cemetery
Visitation Location:Zion Congregational Church, Treynor, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, August 14, 2021
Visitation 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

to the Zion Congregational Church

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Zion Congregational Church Cemetery, Treynor, Iowa
Notes:

Please visit the funeral home's website for the full obituary.

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.