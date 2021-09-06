Service:Memorial 
Name:Emmett E. Haer
Pronunciation:Hair 
Age:92
From:Craig, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 10, 2021
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:River of Hope Fellowship, I-29/Hwy 159, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location:River of Hope Fellowship, Forest City
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 9, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Emmett Haer Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port, Missouri
Cemetery:I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig
Notes:

*** The family requests that everyone attending please wear “farmer’s attire” or casual dress.***

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.