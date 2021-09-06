|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Emmett E. Haer
|Pronunciation:
|Hair
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Craig, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|River of Hope Fellowship, I-29/Hwy 159, Forest City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|River of Hope Fellowship, Forest City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 9, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Emmett Haer Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig
|Notes:
*** The family requests that everyone attending please wear “farmer’s attire” or casual dress.***
Emmett E. Haer, 92, Craig, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
Anniversaries
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8