Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Enid Sparr
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Time:11 AM
Location:Red Oak Presbyterian Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 7, 2021
Visitation Start:5 PM  
Visitation End:7 PM for viewing and visitation 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery at a later date
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

