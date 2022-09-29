Enola Kerns
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Enola Kerns
Pronunciation: 
Age:  69
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Sun, Oct 2, 2022
Time:  1:00 pm
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Sat, Oct 1, 2022
Visitation Start:  6:00 pm
Visitation End:  8:00 pm
Memorials: Donations of children's clothing, socks, or gloves
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Kerns-Freeman Cemetery (private burial)
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.