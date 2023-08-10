|Service:
|Graveside celebration of life
|Name:
|Eric Artzer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|51
|From:
|Ottumwa, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 15, 2023
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends will gather at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel by 10:30 AM to go to the cemetery in procession. There will be a time of lunch and fellowship to follow at Red Oak Lanes bowling alley.
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Eric Artzer, 51, of Ottumwa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 13