Service: Graveside celebration of life
Name: Eric Artzer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 51
From: Ottumwa, Iowa
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Time: 11 AM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa.  Family and friends will gather at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel by 10:30 AM to go to the cemetery in procession. There will be a time of lunch and fellowship to follow at Red Oak Lanes bowling alley.
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

