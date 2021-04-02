Eric Larson
Service:Memorial 
Name:Eric Larson
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Nebraska City, NE 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 9
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Otoe County Veterans Van
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
Cemetery:Wyuka Cemetery - Nebraska City 
Notes:Military Honors will be conducted at the cemetery. Condolences may be left atwww.gudefuneralhomes.com

