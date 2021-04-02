|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Eric Larson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Nebraska City, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 9
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Otoe County Veterans Van
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebraska City
|Cemetery:
|Wyuka Cemetery - Nebraska City
|Notes:
|Military Honors will be conducted at the cemetery. Condolences may be left atwww.gudefuneralhomes.com
Eric Larson, 77, Nebraska City, NE
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.