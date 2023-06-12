Eric Maxwell
Service: Time of Remembrance
Name: Eric Maxwell
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Treynor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be given to a Veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Private Family Burial - Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA at a later date
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/657323/eric-maxwell/

