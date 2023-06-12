|Service:
|Time of Remembrance
|Name:
|Eric Maxwell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Treynor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be given to a Veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Private Family Burial - Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA at a later date
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/657323/eric-maxwell/
Eric Maxwell, 75, Treynor, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
