Erin Mutschler
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Erin Mutschler
Pronunciation: Much ler
Age: 51
From: Omaha, Nebraska
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Visitation Start: Recitation of Rosary at 7 PM with visitation to follow until 
Visitation End: 8 PM
Memorials: Donat Life for organ donation and transplant at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

