|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Erin Mutschler
|Pronunciation:
|Much ler
|Age:
|51
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Recitation of Rosary at 7 PM with visitation to follow until
|Visitation End:
|8 PM
|Memorials:
|Donat Life for organ donation and transplant at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Erin Mutschler, 51, of Omaha, Nebraska
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
Anniversaries
-
Apr 28