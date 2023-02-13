|Service:
|Ernest C. Adwell, Jr.
|72
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Wabash Memorial Chapel
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Ernest passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home in Kansas City, MO. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Ernest C. Adwell, 72 of Kansas City, MO
