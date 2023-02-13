Ernest Adwell
Service:Graveside
Name:Ernest C. "Ernie" Adwell, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Kansas City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 17, 2023
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel in Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 17, 2023
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m.
Memorials:Shenandoah Food Pantry
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Ernest passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at his home in Kansas City, MO.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

