Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.