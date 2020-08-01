Ernest Carley
Service:Funeral
Name:Ernest Carley
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 7, 2020
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Carson United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 6, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:6:45 PM with Masonic Rites at 6:45 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Carson Cemetery
Notes:

Ernest passed away July 31, 2020. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com