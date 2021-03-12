Ernest "Ernie" Smith
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Ernest "Ernie" Smith 
Pronunciation: 
Age:103 
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, March 22 
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 22 
Visitation Start:12:00 noon 
Visitation End:1:30 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Airport or Family for future designation. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Family and friends may meet at the funeral home by 1:30 PM for procession to the cemetery. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

