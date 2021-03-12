|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Ernest "Ernie" Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|103
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 22
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 22
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 noon
|Visitation End:
|1:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Airport or Family for future designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Family and friends may meet at the funeral home by 1:30 PM for procession to the cemetery.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Ernest E. “Ernie” Smith, 103, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
